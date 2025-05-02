Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend May 2 - May 4, 2025

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From a Switchbacks game to the Apple Blossom Festival, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC are back in action this Saturday! They are hosting Phoenix Rising FC at Weidner Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. The Switchbacks currently sit in 11th place in the USL Championship Western Conference. Tickets start at $47. More information here. Can't make it to the game? You can view instructions for how to watch the match here.

Music & Blossom Festival

The 87th Music and Blossom Festival returns to Cañon City! The event started on Wednesday and runs through Sunday. It features national high school and middle school bands and choirs competing and performing. Don't miss Saturday's parade along Main Street! It starts at 1 p.m. More information here.

Arbor Day Celebration

The City of Colorado Springs is celebrating Arbor Day on Friday! Head to Prairie Grass Park at 11:30 a.m. as the city will plant 22 trees. The celebration will begin with a proclamation from Mayor Yemi Mobolade. For the 48 consecutive year, Colorado Springs has been designated Tree City USA, making it the longest-running city in Colorado. More information here.

Furry Scurry

The Furry Scurry returns to Denver! Each year, more than 3,000 scurriers and their pets walk and run at Washington Park in support of animals in the care of Humane Colorado. The event starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. If you want to register early, the packet pick-up event will be held at Washington Park at 4 p.m. on Friday. More information here.

