City of Colorado Springs celebrates Arbor Day by planting 22 trees in Prairie Grass Park

COLORADO SPRINGS — Prairie Grass Park is getting a makeover on Friday, May 2, for Arbor Day!

This year marks the 48 consecutive year that Colorado Springs has been designated Tree City USA, making it the longest-running city in Colorado to earn and hold this title.

To celebrate, the city will be planting 22 trees in Prairie Grass Park.

“On Arbor Day, we celebrate the vital role that trees play in our communities, from improving air quality to providing shade and beauty."



“As we reflect on the vision of General William Jackson Palmer, our founding father, it’s clear that his foresight in prioritizing green spaces has shaped Colorado Springs into the vibrant city it is today. By planting trees, we honor that legacy and ensure a healthier, more sustainable environment for future generations.” Matt Puckett, interim City of Colorado Springs forester

Community members are invited to attend the event at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

Celebrations will begin with an Arbor Day Proclamation from Mayor Yemi Mobolade, followed by the Colorado State Forest Service presenting the city and Colorado Springs Utilities with the Tree City USA and Tree Line USA awards.

The city's Forestry Department manages approximately 113,000 trees on urban streets and 20,000 park trees citywide.

___





More work happening along the I-25 Gap, what it's for There's more work happening along the I-25 Gap and it seems unusual. More work happening along the I-25 Gap, what it's for

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.