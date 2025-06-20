Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend June 20 - June 22, 2025

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Pikes Peak Hill Climb to the Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Pikes Peak Hill Climb

Every year, cars travel 12.4 miles of more than 156 turns to a finish line that's higher than 14,000 feet. The 103rd Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is happening Sunday! The Race to the Clouds begins at 7:30 a.m. and is anticipated to end at 5 p.m. Fans can also attend the free Fan Fest on Friday in Downtown Colorado Springs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. More information here.

Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival

It's the fifth year of the Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival! The festival celebrates when, in 1865, enslaved people in Galveston, Texas finally learned they had been freed. This year's event is being held at The Citadel Mall from Friday to Sunday. The free event includes food, music, games, activities and more! More information here.

Colorado Renaissance Festival

The Colorado Renaissance Festival continues this weekend! The event is held every Saturday and Sunday from now until August 3 off I-25 in Larkspur on Perry Park Avenue. The 16th Century festival, which started in 1976, is full of jousters, jugglers, turkey legs and much more! More information here.

Rock Ledge Ranch Celebrates 150 Years

Rock Ledge Ranch will commemorate its 150th anniversary this Saturday with a Sesquicentennial Birthday Celebration! It will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with musical performances and historical demonstrations, followed by a Barn Dance from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets for adults are $8 and $4 for children ages three to 17. Kids ages two and under get in free. More information here.

Phantom Canyon Brewing Company’s 90s House Party

Phantom Canyon Brewing Company is hosting a 90s House Party this Saturday! The event is a fundraiser for Inside Out Youth Services and will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the brewery on East Pikes Peak Avenue. There will be a live DJ, a costume contest and much more! Tickets start at $40. More information here.

Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad

Take a trip on the Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad! The 45-minute trip by steam locomotive will take you past historic mining operations, and through scenic views of the area. The railroad operates seven days a week from now until the first weekend in October. Tickets are $19 for adults and $14 for kids ages three to 14. Children two and under can ride for free. More information here.

Colorado Avalanche Equipment Sale

For the first time, fans will have a chance to buy some real gear used by the Colorado Avalanche! The Avs are having an equipment sale on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Ball Arena's east atrium. Admission is free, but you do need to get a ticket ahead of time. Pricing for the items start at $10. More information here.

Backyard Market in Black Forest

Since its opening season in 2020, this 'producers-only' market has grown to include an average of more than 70 local vendors! It's located on Shoup Road in Black Forest and runs each Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. through October 11. The market also includes live music and educational activities for children. More information here.

