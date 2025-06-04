Watch Now
Southern Colorado Juneteenth festival happening this month in Colorado Springs

We are officially in the month of June, which means the countdown to Juneteenth is on. If you're looking to celebrate, the Southern Colorado Juneteenth festival starts on June 20.
SCJF 2025
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — We are officially in the month of June, which means the countdown to Juneteenth is on. If you're looking to celebrate, the Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival starts on June 20.

This will be the festival's fifth year. The event, which is free to the public, will feature the following:

  • food
  • music
  • games
  • activities

This year, it will be held at The Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs.

Organizers are hoping this event will help improve the mall's reputation.

The festival will run from Friday, June 20 to Sunday, June 23. For more information, visit the Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival's website.

___

____

