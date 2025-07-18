Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend July 18 - July 20, 2025

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Rocky Mountain State Games to the Whitewater Festival, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Rocky Mountain State Games

The Rocky Mountain State Games are back this weekend! It's Colorado's largest multi-sport festival for athletes of all ages and abilities. There will be 37 sports going on from Friday to Sunday across several locations in Colorado Springs. There is still time to register for some of the events. More information here.

Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival

The 16th annual Royal Gorge Whitewater Festival is back this weekend! On Friday and Saturday, there will be lots of whitewater competition and land-based recreation events going on at Centennial Park in Cañon City. Tickets start at $10, and children under the age of five are free. More information here.

El Paso County Fair

The El Paso County Fair continues Friday and Saturday! This year's theme is a "Spud-tacular Journey." The fair is being held at the fairgrounds in Calhan. This is also the 120th anniversary of the fair. Visitors can expect free entertainment, family-friendly comedy and livestock shows! More information here.

3rd Annual Hip-Hop Festival

The 3rd annual Hip-Hop Festival is happening in Pueblo on Saturday! The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Mineral Palace Park. There will be live DJs, a breakdancing contest for children and teens, live street art and much more! The event is free, but it is recommended to RSVP. More information here.

Colorado Renaissance Festival

The Colorado Renaissance Festival continues this weekend! The event is held every Saturday and Sunday from now until August 3 off I-25 in Larkspur on Perry Park Avenue. The 16th Century festival, which started in 1976, is full of jousters, jugglers, turkey legs and much more! More information here.

Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad

Take a trip on the Cripple Creek and Victor Narrow Gauge Railroad! The 45-minute trip by steam locomotive will take you past historic mining operations, and through scenic views of the area. The railroad operates seven days a week from now until the first weekend in October. Tickets are $19 for adults and $14 for kids ages three to 14. Children two and under can ride for free. More information here.

Backyard Market in Black Forest

Since its opening season in 2020, this 'producers-only' market has grown to include an average of more than 70 local vendors! It's located on Shoup Road in Black Forest and runs each Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. from now through October 11. The market also includes live music and educational activities for children. More information here.

___

Colorado woman fighting to keep greenhouse A Colorado woman is fighting to keep her greenhouse that Teller County says needs to come down. News5 shares both sides of the battle. Colorado woman fighting to keep greenhouse

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.