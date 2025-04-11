Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend April 11 - April 13, 2025

COLORADO — Each week, News5 tries to compile a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Founders' Day Parade to the 2025 USA Boxing International Open, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Founders' Day Parade

The United States Air Force Academy is hosting the Founders' Day Parade this weekend! It's happening Saturday at Stillman Field. A demonstration from the Wings of Blue starts at 7 a.m. and is followed by the parade at 8 a.m. There will also be demonstrations from the Cadet Honor Guard and Cadet Sabre Drill teams. More information here.

2025 USA Boxing International Open

The 2025 USA Boxing International Open kick off Sunday in Pueblo! The event starts Sunday and runs through Saturday, April 19 at the Pueblo Convention Center. The Open will feature men's and women's junior, youth and elite divisions. Tickets start at $10 for a daily pass and $40 for a weekly pass. More information here.

Dog Days at the Zoo

Dog Days at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo returns this Friday! You can bring your well-behaved dogs to the zoo with you from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can purchase a dog ticket, which starts at $29, along with your family tickets. Dogs must be up to date on vaccinations and be on a least. More information here.

Wild Horse and Burro Adoption Event

The Colorado Bureau of Land Management is hosting a wild horse and burro adoption event Friday and Saturday! The event will be at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Castle Rock. Viewing opportunities are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. The competitive bid will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 12. The minimum bidding starts at $125. More information here.

