U.S. Air Force Academy celebrates 71st Anniversary with a Founders Day Parade

AIR FORCE ACADEMY — The U.S. Air Force Academy will be celebrating its 71st Anniversary with a Founders Day Parade.

The parade will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 12, at the Stillman Parade Field.

Events will begin at 7:00 a.m., including jumps by the Wings of Blue, the team that runs the Academy’s Basic Freefall Parachuting course.

Watch Previous Coverage about the Wings of Blue Below

There may also be performances by the Cadet Honor Guard and Sabre Drill teams.

The Academy was established on April 1, 1954, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.





Colorado man has car stolen twice right in front of him Connor McLeod is hoping someone can help track down his stolen car. This after police found it once right before it was taken again. Colorado man has car stolen twice right in front of him

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.