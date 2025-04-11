Wild horse or burro adoption event in Colorado Friday and Saturday

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Bureau of Land Management is hosting a wild horse and burro adoption event Friday and Saturday.

The event will be at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Castle Rock.

"Adoptions are part of BLM’s efforts to maintain healthy herds and rangelands," part of a news release from the Bureau of Land Management Colorado State Office reads. "The event offers a unique look at how these animals transition from the open range to private care, with BLM staff on hand to share insights about their management and adoption."

About 35 horses and 10 burros will be available for adoption, but those adopting must meet eligibility requirements.

Viewing opportunities are available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. The competitive bid will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 12.

Minimum bidding starts at $125.

To qualify to adopt a wild horse:

Applicants must be at least 18 years old with no record of animal abuse.

Homes must have a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal, with access to food, water, and shelter.

Corral fence must meet height requirements:

Adult horses - 6 feet

Yearlings - 5 feet

Trailers must be stock type, covered, with swing gates and sturdy walls/floors.

To learn more about BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro program, visit https://www.blm.gov/whb.





