Feeling active? Check out these Turkey Trots across southern Colorado

SOUTHERN COLORADO — It's that time of year again! Whether you are looking for a nice morning run or claiming first in a 5k, here is a list of Turkey Trots happening across southern Colorado this month.

Covering Colorado Turkey Trot fun also funds community programs Bill Folsom

YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region

The 27 annual Turkey Trot 5K and Kids' Tiny Trot is happening Thanksgiving morning at the Briargate YMCA, which is located near the intersection of Briargate Parkway and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

The Kids' Tiny Trot, which is free, starts at 8:15 a.m. It is open for ages one to 12.

The Turkey Trot 5K follows the Kids' Tiny Trot at 9 a.m. The 5K costs $48.95, $38.95 for ages one to 19. The price will increase at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. For more information or to register, visit the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region's website.

WATCH: Turkey Trot runners mark Thanksgiving tradition

YMCA of Pueblo Turkey Trot

The 16 annual YMCA of Pueblo Turkey Trot is happening Thanksgiving morning at the YMCA, which is located on East Spaulding Avenue.

The YMCA of Pueblo Turkey Trot begins at 9 a.m. and ends at noon. It costs $54 including a $4 fee. Registration ends at midnight on Wednesday. For more information or to register, click here.

Covering Colorado The 15th Annual Turkey Trot in Pueblo is more than just a race Cassime Joseph

Turkey ROCK Trot and 1K Kid's Dash

The Plum Creek Church's 20 annual Turkey ROCK Trot and 1K Kid's Dash is happening Thanksgiving morning at the Douglas County Event Center in Castle Rock.

The run gets started at 7:30 a.m. Registration costs $45 adults and $30 for kids 17 and under. The 1K Kid's Dash is free. For more information or to register, click here.

Buena Vista Turkey Trot 5K & Family Fun Run

The Buena Vista Turkey Trot 5K & Family Fun Run is happening Thanksgiving morning from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The 5K costs $38.86 which a $3.86 fee. You can also bundle the Turkey Trot and Ugly Sweater 1 Miler, which is happening on December 7. For more information or to register, click here.

Have a Turkey Trot we missed? Send us an email at digitalproducer@koaa.com.

