The 15th Annual Turkey Trot in Pueblo is more than just a race

PUEBLO — The Pueblo YMCA Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning was a vibrant run that brought together more than 300 participants.

The scenic route of the Thanksgiving event showcased community spirit, and fostered a sense of togetherness. The atmosphere was filled with energy as runners and pets of all ages gathered to contribute to a worthy cause.

Every dollar raised during the event will go to the YMCA's Scholarship Opportunity Fund, which the Y says ensures that no one is turned away due to financial hardships.

The fund helps out with the below opportunities:



free membership for all 6th graders in Pueblo County

childcare

"camperships" to Camp Jackson

sports

swim lessons

membership scholarships

This year's Turkey Trot in Colorado Springs also raised money Thanksgiving morning. That money goes right back into the community.

To learn more about the Scholarship Opportunity Fund, visit Pueblo YMCA's Website.

