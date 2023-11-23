Watch Now
The 15th Annual Turkey Trot in Pueblo is more than just a race

Cassime Joseph
The Pueblo YMCA Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning was a vibrant run that brought together more than 300 participants.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Nov 23, 2023
PUEBLO — The Pueblo YMCA Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning was a vibrant run that brought together more than 300 participants.

The scenic route of the Thanksgiving event showcased community spirit, and fostered a sense of togetherness. The atmosphere was filled with energy as runners and pets of all ages gathered to contribute to a worthy cause.

Every dollar raised during the event will go to the YMCA's Scholarship Opportunity Fund, which the Y says ensures that no one is turned away due to financial hardships.

The fund helps out with the below opportunities:

  • free membership for all 6th graders in Pueblo County
  • childcare
  • "camperships" to Camp Jackson
  • sports
  • swim lessons
  • membership scholarships

This year's Turkey Trot in Colorado Springs also raised money Thanksgiving morning. That money goes right back into the community.
WATCH: YMCA TURKEY TROT HELPING FAMILIES DURING THE HOLIDAYS

YMCA Turkey Trot helping families during the holidays

To learn more about the Scholarship Opportunity Fund, visit Pueblo YMCA's Website.
