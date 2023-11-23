The 15th Annual Turkey Trot in Pueblo is more than just a race

PUEBLO — The Pueblo YMCA Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning was a vibrant run that brought together more than 300 participants.
The scenic route of the Thanksgiving event showcased community spirit, and fostered a sense of togetherness. The atmosphere was filled with energy as runners and pets of all ages gathered to contribute to a worthy cause.
Every dollar raised during the event will go to the YMCA's Scholarship Opportunity Fund, which the Y says ensures that no one is turned away due to financial hardships.
The fund helps out with the below opportunities:
- free membership for all 6th graders in Pueblo County
- childcare
- "camperships" to Camp Jackson
- sports
- swim lessons
- membership scholarships
This year's Turkey Trot in Colorado Springs also raised money Thanksgiving morning. That money goes right back into the community.
WATCH: YMCA TURKEY TROT HELPING FAMILIES DURING THE HOLIDAYS
To learn more about the Scholarship Opportunity Fund, visit Pueblo YMCA's Website.
____
