Turkey Trot fun also funds community programs

COLORADO SPRINGS — “Thanksgiving Day, we have our annual Turkey Trot. It's a 5k and free kids Tiny Trot.”

With just three days until Thanksgiving, Kate Noonan, the Special Events Director with the Pikes Peak YMCA, is finalizing entries and race day details.

It is a big job because the Turkey Trot sets a new record for entries every year.

More than 4,000 people are expected for the 2023 event.

“It's about bringing your family together, from your furry friends all the way to grandma, grandpa, they are coming out walking, running jogging,” said Noonan, “We will have awards for those people who do want to compete and get their best time.”

Thousands of people coming for some fun at the Turkey Trot translates to tens of thousands of dollars from entry fees that go toward community support programs at the Briargate YMCA.

“Events like this help us provide financial assistance to those that can't afford membership, those that can't afford programs, to make sure they have a good place to come in and help their families,” said Briargate YMCA Executive Director, Chris Sanders.



There are supplements for families who are unable to afford swim lessons.

The extra dollars fund a program that offers peer support for cancer survivors along with help with things like rebuilding muscle lost during their cancer fight.

There is a. blood pressure self-monitoring program thanks to Turkey Trot dollars.

There are more.

From a Thanksgiving morning event there is giving that continues through the year from funds raised.

