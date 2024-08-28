Fourth annual Governor's Plate showcases local food trucks, keeps Colorado culture alive

PUEBLO — Some of Colorado's best food trucks competed at the Colorado State Fair Tuesday night. The annual Governor's Plate hosted seven food trucks Tuesday.

Each truck had to use Colorado ingredients in the dishes they served. Stoke Pizza from Pueblo won People's Choice. This is the second award they've won in the Governor's Plate.

Last year, Stoke Pizza won the Governor's Plate award.

2023 Governor's Plate competitors battle for title

ProtoTaste from Denver won this year's Governor's Plate award.

For a full list of participants and what dish they served, click here.

___





Colorado State Fair Judge Says She's 'Brutal' When Choosing Top Bakers If you watch Loretta Ivory judge oatmeal cookie entries at the Colorado State Fair, you'll quickly learn unless she's looking at an entry in the junior division, her standards are exceptionally high. Colorado State Fair judge says she's 'brutal' when choosing top bakers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.