Fourth annual Governor's Plate happening at the Colorado State Fair next week

PUEBLO — Colorado Governor Jared Polis has announced the seven food trucks from across the state that will compete in the 2024 Governor's Plate competition.
The event will happen Tuesday, August 27 at the Colorado State Fair at 5 p.m.
“The Governor’s Plate is a delicious event I look forward to every year, and a great celebration of Colorado’s world-class agriculture and the talented chefs that call our state home. I’m excited to try everyone’s dishes this year,” said Governor Polis.
Stoke Pizza, who won last year's competition will be competing again this year.
Competitors are required to use either Palisade peaches or San Luis Valley potatoes in their dishes. Governor Polis will award the Golden Plate to his favorite food truck, and the crowd will select the People's Choice Award winner.
The Governor's Plate celebrates the best of Colorado agriculture. Competing food trucks are Colorado Proud members, which means they utilize locally grown, raised and processed food that promotes Colorado economy through support of local farmers.
Below is a list of the food truck competing, where they're located and what they will be serving:
- Mother Smothers - Pueblo
- serving San Luis Valley mashed potatoes topped with an award-winning green chili
- Smith Grubs - Pueblo
- will make a cinnamon roll using Palisade peaches
- Stoke Pizza - Pueblo
- creating a wood-fired, loaded baked-potato pizza featuring San Luis Valley potatoes
- Wings on Wheels - Pueblo
- compete with a burger slider that has Palisade peach compote
- Lady in the Wild - Wheat Ridge
- enter a Moroccan-spiced lamb meatball dish with pickled onions, Green-Goddess hummus, Palisade peach jam and chimichurri
- MC2 Ice Cream Truck - Arvada
- making a gluten-free, Palisade peach and whiskey-pecan ice cream, flavored with Stranahan’s Whiskey
- Proto Taste - Denver
- offering a finely sliced grilled steak drizzled with Palisade peach steak sauce and topped with grilled onions, grilled peaches and melted brie cheese, inside Colorado’s own City Bakery hoagie roll
