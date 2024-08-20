Fourth annual Governor's Plate happening at the Colorado State Fair next week

PUEBLO — Colorado Governor Jared Polis has announced the seven food trucks from across the state that will compete in the 2024 Governor's Plate competition.

The event will happen Tuesday, August 27 at the Colorado State Fair at 5 p.m.

“The Governor’s Plate is a delicious event I look forward to every year, and a great celebration of Colorado’s world-class agriculture and the talented chefs that call our state home. I’m excited to try everyone’s dishes this year,” said Governor Polis.

Stoke Pizza, who won last year's competition will be competing again this year.

Competitors are required to use either Palisade peaches or San Luis Valley potatoes in their dishes. Governor Polis will award the Golden Plate to his favorite food truck, and the crowd will select the People's Choice Award winner.

The Governor's Plate celebrates the best of Colorado agriculture. Competing food trucks are Colorado Proud members, which means they utilize locally grown, raised and processed food that promotes Colorado economy through support of local farmers.

Below is a list of the food truck competing, where they're located and what they will be serving:



Mother Smothers - Pueblo

serving San Luis Valley mashed potatoes topped with an award-winning green chili

Smith Grubs - Pueblo

will make a cinnamon roll using Palisade peaches

Stoke Pizza - Pueblo

creating a wood-fired, loaded baked-potato pizza featuring San Luis Valley potatoes

Wings on Wheels - Pueblo

compete with a burger slider that has Palisade peach compote

Lady in the Wild - Wheat Ridge

enter a Moroccan-spiced lamb meatball dish with pickled onions, Green-Goddess hummus, Palisade peach jam and chimichurri

MC2 Ice Cream Truck - Arvada

making a gluten-free, Palisade peach and whiskey-pecan ice cream, flavored with Stranahan’s Whiskey

Proto Taste - Denver

offering a finely sliced grilled steak drizzled with Palisade peach steak sauce and topped with grilled onions, grilled peaches and melted brie cheese, inside Colorado’s own City Bakery hoagie roll



