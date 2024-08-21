Everything you need know about the 2024 Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO — The 2024 Colorado State Fair is right around the corner! Here's everything you need to know about this year's event that's keeping Colorado culture alive.

The fair is happening at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, which are located on Beulah Avenue.

This year's fair begins Friday, August 23 and runs until Labor Day, which is Monday, September 2. Below is when the fair will be open:



Monday – Thursday: 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday – Sunday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Labor Day: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where can I park?

Parking is available in the Colorado State Fair lot, which is located south of the fairgrounds between Mesa Avenue and Northern Avenue. It is $5 to park Monday-Thursday and $10 Friday-Sunday.

You can also park in the Hangar Lot, which you can access by heading south on Prairie Avenue between Small Avenue and Tulane Street.

Parking is $15.

There will also be a shuttle, which runs from the City of Pueblo's Main Street parking lot downtown to the fairgrounds. Shuttles will run every $15 to 30 minutes. The shuttle and parking are free.

The Colorado State Fairgrounds do have ADA parking along Beulah Avenue and Arroyo Avenue. Please note, the Arroyo Gate is not open to the public.

Scootaround will be offering mobility rentals at Gate 5 on Prairie Avenue. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Scootaround's website.

How much does the fair cost?

Below are ticket prices:



adult gate admission: $15

kids ages 5-12: $7

children four and under: free

Below are carnival prices. There is a $2 fee for wristbands and cards purchased on site. Some specialty rides at the fair are not included:

unlimited ride band: $40

megapass: $200

individual credit: $1

Who's performing?

There are plenty of concerts happening at this year's Colorado State Fair. Below are some of the performers and the dates they will perform:



Scott McCreery - August 24

Trace Adkins - August 30

Cody Cozz - August 30

Ludacris - August 31

Click here for the fair's full concert lineup.

What events are happening?

There are plenty of events happening at this year's fair. One of them is the fourth annual Governor's Plate, where Colorado Governor Jared Polis will pick his favorite food truck among seven competitors.

Last year's winner, Stoke Pizza, is back to defend their title.

2023 Governor's Plate competitors battle for title

To view a list of this year's competitors and what foods they'll be creating, click here.

For more information, visit the Colorado State Fair's website.





