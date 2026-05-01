Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend May 1 - May 3, 2026

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Cañon City Music & Blossom Festival to First Friday, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Cañon City Music & Blossom Festival

The 88th annual Music & Blossom Festival is underway in Cañon City! The event runs through Sunday at Veterans Park. It features national high school and middle school bands and choirs competing and performing. Don't miss Saturday's parade along Main Street, which starts at 1 p.m. More information here.

First Friday

First Fridays see a large number of galleries, creative spaces, and other small businesses presenting new art exhibitions. There's a lot to see throughout Downtown, and a truly enormous amount of art and creativity will be on display. Attending the event is free, and there will be art available for purchase. First Friday starts at 5 p.m. More information here.



Watch News5's coverage of First Friday below:

Poor Richard's Block Party

Community members are invited to celebrate Poor Richard's this weekend, as owners Richard Skorman and Patricia Seator pass the torch to the next owner. Starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the restaurant on South Tejon Street, community members can enjoy food, free music, speakers, and family activities! More information here.

Duck Race

The Great Estes Park Rotary Duck Race is happening this weekend! The event is happening Saturday at Performance Park off of West Elkhorn Avenue. The first flight starts at 11 a.m., followed by the second at 1 p.m. and the championship at 3 p.m. Single duck adoptions start at $25. More information here.

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