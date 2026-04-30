Poor Richard's is hosting a community block party to celebrate 51 years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Community members are invited to celebrate Poor Richard's this weekend, with a block party, as owners Richard Skorman and Patricia Seator pass the torch to the next owner.

Starting at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, community members can enjoy food, free music, speakers, and family activities.

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will also be attending.

Poor Richard's says that the event will mark the end of an era and the beginning of another, as the new owners are introduced to the community.

Watch our previous coverage highlighting the change in ownership among the Colorado Springs institution

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