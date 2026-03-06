Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend March 6 - March 8, 2026

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From the final weekend of the Cripple Creek Ice Castles to the 2026 Colorado Springs Polar Plunge & 5K, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Cripple Creek Ice Castles

It's the final weekend of the Cripple Creek Ice Castles! Sessions will be held every half hour from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Visitors can also enjoy the Frozen Tap Ice Bar and other on-site concession options. Tickets start at $31 for ages 12 and up, and $25 for ages four to 11. More information here.

2026 Colorado Springs Polar Plunge & 5K

The 2026 Colorado Springs Polar Plunge & 5K is happening Saturday at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, which is located near Garden of the Gods. The 5K starts at 10 a.m. and the plunge follows at 11 a.m. There will be a post-plunge event at Red Leg Brewing Company at 11:30 a.m. More information here.

Paralympic Day

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum is celebrating Paralympic Day on Saturday! From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., enjoy athlete meet and greets, and a Touch-a-Truck event hosted by the Colorado Springs Fire Department. From 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., visit the trained service dogs who play a vital role in supporting individuals with disabilities. More information here.

Colorado Spartans vs Pueblo Punishers

Professional football is back in Pueblo! The Pueblo Punishers first regular season National Arena League game is happening Saturday at the Southwest Motors Event Center at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. The Punishers will battle the Colorado Spartans at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30.50. More information here.

