Polar Plunges happening in southern Colorado this month

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Two Polar Plunges will be happening in southern Colorado this month to benefit the Special Olympics.

The 2026 Colorado Springs Polar Plunge & 5K is happening Saturday at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, which is located near Garden of the Gods.

The 5K starts at 10 a.m. and the plunge follows at 11 a.m. To register for the Polar Plunge or the 5K, click here.

The 2026 Polar Plunge is happening Saturday, March 14 at the Lake Pueblo State Park South Boat Ramp, which is located off of Highway 96.

The plunge is happening from 9 a.m. to noon. To register for the Pueblo Polar Plunge, click here.

