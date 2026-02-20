Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend February 20 - February 22, 2026

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Cripple Creek Ice Festival to the Polaris Plunge, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Cripple Creek Ice Festival

The Cripple Creek Ice Festival continues this weekend! Every year, thousands of people head to the small town for the annual ice festival. Activities and vendors will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There will also be head-to-head carving challenges on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. More information here.

Polaris Plunge

The second annual Polaris Plunge is happening this weekend! You can make a splash for a meaningful cause on Saturday at Hotel Polaris. Starting at 2 p.m., you can enjoy food and drinks before the plunge at 3:45 p.m. The pool stays heated year round at 82 degrees. Tickets start at $10 and benefit Angels of America's Fallen. More information here.

Cripple Creek Ice Castles

The Cripple Creek Ice Castles are open this weekend! Sessions will be held every half hour from 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors can also enjoy the Frozen Tap Ice Bar and other on-site concession options. Tickets start at $31 for ages 12 and up, and $25 for ages four to 11. More information here.

WinterFest 2026

WinterFest is happening this weekend in Longmont! The festival features food from local places, beer, vendors and a kid's zone. The festival runs from 8:30 a.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Sunday. The Ice Climbing World Cup will also be happening, and more than 100 athletes will be competing. Tickets start at $10. More information here.

