Cripple Creek Ice Festival sculptors battle warm weather to create frozen art

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KOAA) — Ice sculptors at the Cripple Creek Ice Festival are facing an unusual challenge this year as they work to complete their frozen masterpieces while battling unseasonably warm weather.

Six ice sculptures are on display for the festival, including a dove in a heart, a sundial, K-Pop Demon Hunters, and an Arabian scene. The artists say the lack of snow and freezing temperatures has forced them to adapt their techniques.

"We don't have snow as a building material that we would usually use as our mortar. We have to make that ourselves out of some of our scrap ice, and we have to basically do a lot of gymnastics in order to be able to accomplish the goal without having freezing temperatures," Joaquin Botello from Cool Hand Ice Carving said.

However, some sculptors are finding benefits to the warmer conditions.

"With the warm weather like this, I like it because it's soft, so you're not hard on your tool, not hard on your body," Luan Bui from Bui Art said.

Despite the weather challenges, both sculptors said they are ready to showcase their final creations. Botello's sculpture draws inspiration from Egypt, while Bui's work references a recent "Walk for Peace" by Buddhist monks who traveled from Texas to Washington, D.C.

"They sacrifice their time and effort just to send a message for people to keep peace in yourself and within you. I want it to be all about love and the dove would bring in peace," Bui said.

The sculptors emphasized the extensive preparation that goes into their work beyond the festival week itself.

"It's not just the week of, you know, sweat, blood, and tears that we pour into being here. There's a tremendous level of preplanning and preparation that goes into it," Botello said.

Both artists expressed hope that the weather won't prevent people from enjoying the ice sculptures and the festival.

"This whole street filled with ice is a very rewarding feeling," Botello said.

The Ice Festival runs from February 14th through the 22nd. To vote for your favorite ice sculpture, organizers say you must see them in person.

