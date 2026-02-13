Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend February 13 - February 15, 2026

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Cripple Creek Ice Festival to the Manitou Springs Carnivale Parade, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Cripple Creek Ice Festival

The Cripple Creek Ice Festival is back this weekend! Every year, thousands of people head to the small town for the annual ice festival. Activities and vendors will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There will also be head-to-head carving challenges on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. More information here.

Manitou Springs Carnivale Parade

It's time for the 33rd annual Manitou Springs Carnivale Parade! It's happening Saturday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. along Manitou Avenue. The theme for this year's parade is "All You Need is Love." Musicians, artists and giant puppets will march down the street with beads. Parade lineup starts at noon, and the parade is free to attend! More information here.

Cripple Creek Ice Castles

The Cripple Creek Ice Castles are open this weekend! Sessions will be held every half hour from 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors can also enjoy the Frozen Tap Ice Bar and other on-site concession options. Tickets start at $31 for ages 12 and up, and $25 for ages four to 11. More information here.

Parish House Baroque

The four person, professional ensemble has been performing in Colorado Springs for 13 years. Parish House Baroque performs in the Peel House, which is a part of First Lutheran Church on North Cascade Avenue in Colorado Springs. They will be performing Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for adults and $5 for students. More information here.

