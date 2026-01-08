Finds Under $40: Parish House Baroque

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40.00; the focus for this article (and outing) is Parish House Baroque.

This (often) 4-person, professional ensemble has been performing in Colorado Springs for 13 years. "We focus on the Baroque period of music," commented artistic director and founder, Elisa Wicks, "so the 17th and 18th century. Sometimes we reach back into [the] Renaissance."

One of the aspects that truly sets this group apart is its pursuit of performing on period-appropriate instruments with period-appropriate settings.

"One of the things we do is we use historical tuning systems," stated the group's harpsichord player, Eric Wicks, "which are only just a little bit different from modern, but they do give every key its own sound. And in the Baroque period, the composers believed that each key would affect certain motions, so there was a real reason why a piece might be in D major over A major, and our audiences seem to resonate with this."

Parish House Baroque performs in the Peel House, which is a part of the property of First Lutheran Church on Cascade in Colorado Springs; the group's next concerts will be held February 13th and 14th, with ticket prices set at $20.00 for general admission and $5.00 for students.

