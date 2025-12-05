Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend December 5 - December 7, 2025

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Manitou Christmas Parade to Skate in the Park, there's plenty of festive fun happening this weekend!

Manitou Christmas Parade

Manitou Springs will be celebrating the holiday season at this year's Manitou Christmas Parade! It'll be at 6 p.m. Sunday along Manitou Avenue from Ruxton Avenue to El Paso Boulevard. You are asked to bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. News5 will be there! Be sure to stop by and say hi! More information here.

Skate in the Park

The ice rink at Acacia Park in Downtown Colorado Springs is back! "Skate in the Park" sessions this weekend will be on Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets to skate are $15 for adults. More information here.

Strolling Christmas Brass

For the past three decades, every holiday season has been highlighted with the bright, uplifting tones of this strolling, Christmas brass band! Strolling Christmas Brass will be performing on Tejon Street on Saturday and in Downtown Manitou Springs on Sunday. Both performances will be from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and they're free to attend! More information here.

Festival of Lights Parade

One of the most beloved holiday traditions is happening this weekend in Downtown Colorado Springs! The 41st annual Festival of Lights Parade is happening Saturday at 5:50 p.m. along Tejon Street. The parade will have around 100 floats, charming characters, lights, holiday music and more! More information here.

Electric Safari

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari starts this weekend! From Friday until New Year's Day (excluding Christmas Eve) from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., you can see more than 85 one-of-a-kind light sculptures. Tickets for non-member adults are $24, and you must buy them in advance. More information here.

___

Colorado Springs District 11 teacher fights to get job back A Colorado Springs teacher has been suspended from her position for more than two months now. The district won't comment on specifics, but the teacher says she was targeted for speaking out. Colorado Springs District 11 teacher fights to get job back

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.