Finds Under $40: Strolling Christmas Brass quartet bringing holiday cheer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Getting out and exploring Colorado Springs and the surrounding area doesn't need to break the bank.

We're highlighting businesses, organizations, and happenings that you can engage with for under $40.00; the focus for this article (and outing) is Christmas Brass Colorado Springs, a free, weekly, live-music encounter.

For the past three decades, every holiday season in downtown Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs has been highlighted with the bright, uplifting tones of this strolling, Christmas Brass band.

The wandering quartet starts their quest to distribute holiday cheer right before Thanksgiving and continues their serenade-centric outings right up to Christmas Eve.

"It's just a way to help people get into the Christmas spirit, enjoy time out with their families, enjoy shopping, take in the sights around downtown, and really enjoy some music, some live music," commented Teri Pederson, a trumpet player with the group.

The mobile band also hopes to inspire folks to maybe pick up an instrument and try it out!

"Well, we hope that they enjoy the music and perhaps become interested in learning to play an instrument, for the children, and [for] the adults, maybe revisiting an instrument," said organizer Christina Van Camp.

If you're interested in finding the Christmas Brass, check out their schedule for the remainder of the season:



Saturday (12/6) - Downtown Colorado Springs (Tejon Street) from 12:00 - 2:00 pm

Sunday (12/7) - Downtown Manitou Springs from 12:00 - 2:00 pm

Wednesday (12/10) - Downtown Colorado Springs (Tejon Street) from 5:00 - 7:00 pm

Saturday (12/13) - Downtown Colorado Springs (Tejon Street) from 12:00 - 2:00 pm

Sunday (12/14) - Downtown Manitou Springs from 12:00 - 2:00 pm

Saturday (12/20) - Downtown Colorado Springs (Tejon Street) from 12:00 - 2:00 pm

Sunday (12/21) - Downtown Manitou Springs from 12:00 - 2:00 pm

Wednesday (12/24) - Downtown Manitou Springs from 12:00 - 2:00 pm

