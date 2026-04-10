Fun-filled events across Colorado this weekend April 10 - April 12, 2026

COLORADO (KOAA) — Each week, News5 compiles a list of events happening across Colorado. From the Manitou Springs Lantern Parade to Theatre Across Borders, there's plenty to enjoy this weekend!

Manitou Springs Lantern Parade

The 15th annual Manitou Springs Lantern Parade is happening this weekend! Build a homemade lantern, light it up and head to the parade, which is free to attend! The event starts at 5 p.m. with a pre-party at the Manitou Springs Penny Arcade, followed by the parade at 8 p.m. the route will start at Memorial Park and end at Soda Springs Park. More information here.

Theatre Across Borders

Based in the Pikes Peak Region, Theatre Across Borders has been putting together productions for children and families for several years. Their current production is an interactive play on the adventures of Winnie the Pooh. The play is being held at the Fountain Creek Nature Center on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Tickets for the event are $10, and ages two and under are free. More information here.



Watch News5's coverage of the play below:

Colorado Spartans vs Pueblo Punishers

The Pueblo Punishers look to stay undefeated as the Louisiana Rouxgaroux come to town. The National Arena League game is happening Saturday at the Southwest Motors Event Center at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $16.75. More information here.

Arvada Kite Festival

The 2026 Arvada Kite Festival is happening this weekend! It's happening on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stenger Sports Complex. There will be more than 100 local vendor booths, face painting, inflatables and more! The city's flagship events is hosted every spring by the Arvada Festivals Commission. More information here.

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Demonstrators voice charter school concerns at Trailblazer Elementary Demonstrators showed up this afternoon outside Trailblazer Elementary on the west side of Colorado Springs. They want to bring attention to a decision made by School District 11 allowing a charter school to share the building. Demonstrators voice charter school concerns at Trailblazer Elementary

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