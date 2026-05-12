Senator Michael Bennet tours Colorado Springs and Pueblo to discuss cost of living

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Sen. Michael Bennet traveled to Colorado Springs and Pueblo on Monday, holding one campaign event in Colorado Springs and three in Pueblo to discuss his vision for a stronger Colorado.

The tour focused on the cost of living in Colorado, with Bennet saying he wanted to meet voters where they are.

For his final stop, Bennet was invited to the United Steelworkers 2102 building on Evans Ave. in Pueblo. The union invited him in recognition of the work his office did to help resolve a contract dispute between the railroads and the steel mill.

"We've got to create an economy in Colorado where we're attracting businesses to our state right now. They're leaving Colorado. We need to bring them back to give them so that we can have the jobs we need all over Colorado, including in southern Colorado," Senator Michael Bennet

The union also presented Bennet with the Albert V. Becco Jr. Award, which recognizes appreciation for service in elected office.

The trip was one of the latest for Senator Bennet as the race for Governor officially heats up. For a look at who will appear on your June primary ballot, check out the story below.

America Votes Colorado candidates that will show up on your 2026 Primary Ballot Ashleigh Quintana

News5 and our partners at Denver7 recently aired a debate between Senator Michael Bennet and Attorney General Phil Weiser, who are vying for the Democratic nomination.

For a recap of that debate, see the article below.

America Votes Democratic gubernatorial candidates debate key issues Alasyn Zimmerman

This Thursday, KOAA News5, with the help of its Denver7 partners, will host republican candidates who are vying for their party's nomination, which will air on KOAA.com streaming platforms.

Politics Send Denver7 questions for the Republicans racing to be Colorado's next governor Colette Bordelon

Residents push for lower speed limit along Hodgen Road in Colorado Springs Multiple homeowners in the Settler's Ranch neighborhood have been pushing for a lower speed limit along Hodgen Road, citing safety and noise concerns. The current speed limit is 55 miles per hour. Residents push for lower speed limit along Hodgen Road in Colorado Springs

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