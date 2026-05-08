Democratic gubernatorial candidates debate key issues

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — Democratic gubernatorial candidates U.S. Senator Michael Bennet and Attorney General Phil Weiser went head to head Thursday night for a debate hosted by Scripps News Group Denver7, Colorado Public Radio, and the Denver Post.

While both candidates come with political experience, they each worked to convince voters they are the one who has done more to go up against the Trump administration than the other.

Bennet was first appointed to the U.S. Senate in 2009 and later won the seat in 2010, if he secures the Democratic nomination and subsequently wins the November election, he would be responsible for appointing his successor.

When asked if he would name a “short list” of names he’d consider for that position, he declined to say in Thursday night’s debate. He also said he would not be naming any names before ballots are mailed out for the primary on June 8.

The candidates were offered an opportunity to ask each other a question during the debate.

Weiser honed in on Bennet’s support of Trump cabinet appointees like Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins and Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, which Bennet has since said was a mistake.

Weiser is term-limited as Attorney General, as is the case for current Governor Jared Polis. While serving as the Attorney General, Weiser has sued the Trump administration at least 64 times, according to Denver7, during the president’s current term. In President Trump’s first term, Weiser sued the President about a dozen times.

The hour-long debate covered a swath of issues from energy, water, and transportation. Candidates were also asked about pressing issues facing Coloradans, including affordable housing, Medicaid cuts, and Colorado’s water.

When it comes to affordable housing, a question from a viewer asked about commiting overturning a ban on local rent stabilization. Weiser said he felt it was necessary to “be careful” and not jump into something “counter productive”, Bennet said he wouldn’t want to “rule anything out” in making Colorado more affordable.

Colorado’s water is top of mind as the state continues to grow, including in Colorado Springs. When asked about committing to mandatory cuts in the Colorado River, Weiser said while the state has to cut back during dry years, the state is entitled to use under the law and a fair resolution needs to be determined. Bennet said he would never agree to mandatory cuts.

A debate featuring Republican gubernatorial candidates will be hosted by the same media outlets May 14.



You can watch the full debate below:

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