Colorado candidates that will show up on your 2026 Primary Ballot

COLORADO (KOAA) — The 2026 General Election is coming up quickly, and candidates around Colorado are campaigning throughout the state to earn their spot in the legislature.
We've compiled a list of candidates that will appear on your Primary Ballot here in Colorado.
This article will be updated on a rolling basis as candidates submit their election petitions and have been verified by the CO Secretary of State.
US Senate
Republican
- N/A
Democrat
- John Hickenlooper
Governor
Republican
- Barb Kirkmeyer
Democrat
- Michael Bennet
Attorney General
Republican
- N/A
Democrat
- Hetal Doshi
- Michael Dougherty
US House - District 3 (Pueblo, Walsenburg, Alamosa)
Republican
- N/A
Democrat
- N/A
US House - District 4 (Lamar, Limon, Castle Rock)
Republican
- N/A
Democrat
- N/A
US House - District 5 (Colorado Springs, Monument, Manitou Springs, Peyton)
Republican
- Jeff Crank
Democrat
- Jessica Killin
US House - District 7 (Salida, Cañon City, Cripple Creek, Westcliffe)
Republican
- N/A
Democrat
- N/A
State Senate 3
Republican
- N/A
Democrat
- N/A
State Senate 4
Republican
- N/A
Democrat
- N/A
State Senate 6
Republican
- N/A
Democrat
- N/A
State Senate 9
Republican
- Terri Carver
Democrat
- N/A
State Senate 10
Republican
- N/A
Democrat
- N/A
State Senate 11
Republican
- N/A
Democrat
- N/A
State Senate 12
Republican
- N/A
Democrat
- N/A
State Senate 35
Republican
- N/A
Democrat
- N/A
State House 14
Republican
- N/A
Democrat
- N/A
State House 15
Republican
- N/A
Democrat
- N/A
State House 16
Republican
- N/A
Democrat
- N/A
State House 17
Republican
- N/A
Democrat
- N/A
State House 18
Republican
- N/A
Democrat
- N/A
State House 20
Republican
- N/A
Democrat
- N/A
State House 21
Republican
- N/A
Democrat
- N/A
State House 22
Republican
- N/A
Democrat
- N/A
State House 46
Republican
- N/A
Democrat
- N/A
State House 47
Republican
- N/A
Democrat
- N/A
State House 56
Republican
- N/A
Democrat
- N/A
State House 60
Republican
- N/A
Democrat
- N/A
State House 62
Republican
- N/A
Democrat
- N/A
Crossfire Ministries opens larger thrift store in Colorado Springs
59% of consumers in the U.S. shopped for secondhand apparel last year. That's according to a resale report by ThredUp. The driving factor for most of those consumers was rising prices.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.