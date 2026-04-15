Colorado candidates that will show up on your 2026 Primary Ballot

COLORADO (KOAA) — The 2026 General Election is coming up quickly, and candidates around Colorado are campaigning throughout the state to earn their spot in the legislature.

We've compiled a list of candidates that will appear on your Primary Ballot here in Colorado.

This article will be updated on a rolling basis as candidates submit their election petitions and have been verified by the CO Secretary of State.

US Senate

Republican



N/A

Democrat



John Hickenlooper

Governor

Republican



Barb Kirkmeyer

Democrat



Michael Bennet

Attorney General

Republican



N/A

Democrat



Hetal Doshi

Michael Dougherty

US House - District 3 (Pueblo, Walsenburg, Alamosa)

Republican



N/A

Democrat



N/A

US House - District 4 (Lamar, Limon, Castle Rock)

Republican



N/A

Democrat



N/A

US House - District 5 (Colorado Springs, Monument, Manitou Springs, Peyton)

Republican



Jeff Crank

Democrat



Jessica Killin

US House - District 7 (Salida, Cañon City, Cripple Creek, Westcliffe)

Republican



N/A

Democrat



N/A

State Senate 3

Republican



N/A

Democrat

N/A

State Senate 4

Republican



N/A

Democrat

N/A

State Senate 6

Republican



N/A

Democrat

N/A

State Senate 9

Republican



Terri Carver

Democrat

N/A

State Senate 10

Republican



N/A

Democrat

N/A

State Senate 11

Republican



N/A

Democrat

N/A

State Senate 12

Republican



N/A

Democrat

N/A

State Senate 35

Republican



N/A

Democrat

N/A

State House 14

Republican



N/A

Democrat

N/A

State House 15

Republican



N/A

Democrat

N/A

State House 16

Republican



N/A

Democrat

N/A

State House 17

Republican



N/A

Democrat

N/A

State House 18

Republican



N/A

Democrat

N/A

State House 20

Republican



N/A

Democrat

N/A

State House 21

Republican



N/A

Democrat

N/A

State House 22

Republican



N/A

Democrat

N/A

State House 46

Republican



N/A

Democrat

N/A

State House 47

Republican



N/A

Democrat

N/A

State House 56

Republican



N/A

Democrat

N/A

State House 60

Republican



N/A

Democrat

N/A

State House 62

Republican



N/A

Democrat

N/A

Crossfire Ministries opens larger thrift store in Colorado Springs 59% of consumers in the U.S. shopped for secondhand apparel last year. That's according to a resale report by ThredUp. The driving factor for most of those consumers was rising prices. Crossfire Ministries opens larger thrift store in Colorado Springs

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