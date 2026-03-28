Rep. Crank to run unopposed in June Republican primary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The current congressman representing most of El Paso County, Jeff Crank, will run unopposed for his seat in the Republican primary this June.

The first-term representative secured his spot as the Republican nominee Saturday morning at the Congressional District 5 Republican Assembly. Since Crank faced no opponents to get on the ballot, a voice vote was taken to affirm his spot.

While Crank will move forward to the General Election in November, who his Democratic opponent will be is something that will be decided on this June. The seat has only ever been held by a Republican since it was created in 1972.

Crank appeared virtually for Saturday's assembly, he said a late-night vote on funding for the Department of Homeland Security kept him from making it to the assembly. The organizer of the assembly said Crank was flying back Saturday morning.

Despite the district being a Republican stronghold, Democrats think it's a district that could be flipped this November. Voters will decide if the Democratic nominee should be either Jessica Killin or Joe Reagan, both of whom have military experience.

Crank won the seat in 2024 by 14 points. The seat was open after Rep. Doug Lamborn decided not to seek a tenth term.

Ken Davis, the chair of the El Paso County Republican Party says the seat may be competitive but he does not see it tilting in Democrats favor come November.

"I think it’s going to be double digits, but they are spending a lot of money on this seat and they’re probably gonna do so for the next three or four cycles to see if they can eventually take the seat," Davis said.

Colorado's primary is June 30.

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