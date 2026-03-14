Two Army veterans make Democratic primary ballot for CD5

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Two candidates will be on the ballot this June for the Democratic primary in Colorado’s 5th congressional district, which encompasses most of El Paso County, including all of Colorado Springs.

Jessica Killin, an Army veteran and former Chief of Staff to Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff and Joe Reagan, an Army combat veteran who previously ran for the Democratic nomination in 2024. Reagan lost to candidate River Gassen in the 2024 June primary.

Zuri Horowitz and Justice Lord did not qualify for the primary ballot. Matt Cavanaugh, also a combat veteran, is seeking a spot on the ballot through a petition process.

Colorado’s 5th Congressional District has only ever been represented by a Republican since it was created in 1972. Current Congressman Jeff Crank, a Republican, won the seat in 2024 by 14 points.

The Democratic Congressional Candidate Committee (DCCC) has identified Colorado’s 5th Congressional District as a competitive district in 2026 for the first time ever.

In Colorado, candidates can qualify for the ballot through a signature petition process, going through the party assembly, or a combination of the two.

Candidates must secure 30 percent of delegates at the county assembly to qualify for the primary ballot. Since Killin submitted signatures, she only had to secure 10 percent of delegates to qualify.

El Paso County Republicans will meet next weekend, March 21 to select primary candidates. Congressman Jeff Crank has already qualified for the ballot through signatures.

The Colorado State Democratic Assembly is March 28 in Pueblo. Colorado's primary election is June 30, the primary is semi-open where unaffiliated voters can choose whether they would like to vote in the Democratic or Republican primary.

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