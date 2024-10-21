League of Women Voters Candidate Forum: State Senate District 10

COLORADO SPRINGS — In an effort to help you prepare for the upcoming election, News5 has partnered with the League of Women Voters to host candidate debates and forums.

News5 will be carrying all of the forums on our streaming platforms that we will not be in attendance at thanks to Studio 809 Podcasts. Be sure to sign up or tune in by downloading our various apps. Click here for more information.

You can watch the Candidate Forum: State Senate District 10 below starting at 6 p.m.

News5's Alasyn Zimmerman will be moderating the debate.

Co-sponsors of this League of Women Voters' forum are the following:



AARP Black and Latino Leadership Coalition

Citizens Project

Colorado Latinos Vote

Delta Sigma Theta

KOAA News5

KRCC

Latina Equity Foundation

Longmire Audio Engineering

NAACP Colorado Springs

Neighbors for Education

Pikes Peak Diversity Council

Special Kids, Special Families

Studio 809 Podcasts

Together Colorado- Colorado Springs Faith Table

For a full list of forums, click here. For more information on the debates, forums and to sign up, visit the League of Women Voters website.

