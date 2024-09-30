News5 partnering with League of Women Voters to host candidate debates and forums

COLORADO SPRINGS — In an effort to help you prepare for the upcoming election, News5 has partnered with the League of Women Voters to host candidate debates and forums.
Below is a list of debates and forums, and the days they will be hosted:
- State House District 22
- Monday, September 30 - 6 p.m.
- The Heritage Building - 4291 Austin Bluffs Parkway
- County Commissioner District 2
- Tuesday, October 1 - 5:30 p.m.
- Creekside Success Center - 3850 Pony Tracks Drive
- State House District 18
- Saturday, October 5 - 2 p.m.
- IBEW Local Union 113 - 2150 Naegele Road
- US House of Representatives Congressional District 5
- Tuesday, October 8 - 6 p.m.
- Library 21C - 1175 Chapel Hills Drive
- State Senate District 12
- Monday, October 14 - 6 p.m.
- Community Prep School - 332 E. Williamette Avenue
- County Commissioner District 4
- Thursday, October 17 - 5:30 p.m.
- Widefield Rec Center - 755 Aspen Drive
- District Attorney Judicial District 4
- Saturday, October 19 - 1:30 p.m.
- IBEW Local Union 113 - 2150 Naegele Road
- State Senate District 10
- Monday, October 21 - 6 p.m.
- Creekside Success Center - 3850 Pony Tracks Drive
News5's Alasyn Zimmerman will be moderating the debates on October 5, 14 and 17.
For more information on the debates, forums and to sign up, visit the League of Women Voters website.
