News5 partnering with League of Women Voters to host candidate debates and forums

State House District 22

Monday, September 30 - 6 p.m. The Heritage Building - 4291 Austin Bluffs Parkway

County Commissioner District 2

Tuesday, October 1 - 5:30 p.m. Creekside Success Center - 3850 Pony Tracks Drive

State House District 18

Saturday, October 5 - 2 p.m. IBEW Local Union 113 - 2150 Naegele Road

US House of Representatives Congressional District 5

Tuesday, October 8 - 6 p.m. Library 21C - 1175 Chapel Hills Drive

State Senate District 12

Monday, October 14 - 6 p.m. Community Prep School - 332 E. Williamette Avenue

County Commissioner District 4

Thursday, October 17 - 5:30 p.m. Widefield Rec Center - 755 Aspen Drive

District Attorney Judicial District 4

Saturday, October 19 - 1:30 p.m. IBEW Local Union 113 - 2150 Naegele Road

State Senate District 10

Monday, October 21 - 6 p.m. Creekside Success Center - 3850 Pony Tracks Drive



