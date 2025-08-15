Not as smoky with spotty afternoon thunderstorms on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

A few thunderstorms in the eastern plains are expected to dissipate between 8:00 and 11:00 pm. It will be partly cloudy overnight with above-average temperatures across southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 60; High: 93;

Partly cloudy and hot on Friday, with the forecast high of 93 potentially tying the record of 93 for August 15th. There is a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 61; High: 99;

Mostly sunny and hot on Friday. There is a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 95;

Partly cloudy and hot on Friday with the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm to cool you down.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 82;

It will be very warm and partly cloudy on Friday, with an afternoon thunderstorm possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 57; High: 87;

It will be partly cloudy and very warm on Friday. There is a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s-100s;

It will be another hot day in the plains with highs in the mid-90s to 100s. There is the potential of afternoon and evening thunderstorms, which may help to cool you down.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/60; High: 93/93;

Partly cloudy and very warm on Friday with afternoon thunderstorms possible.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s;

The mountain valleys will see more scattered thunderstorms on Friday, with better moisture available to see actual precipitation accumulation compared to Thursday.

Extended outlook forecast:

This weekend will still be about 5 degrees above average in the 70s to 90s. And each afternoon, we have the likelihood of scattered thunderstorms. The storms could contain small hail, moderate to heavy rain, gusty wind, and lightning.

Next week continues our pattern from the weekend, with warm temperatures in the 70s to 90s and potential for afternoon thunderstorms through Tuesday.

