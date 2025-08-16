This weekend will be warm each day with scattered afternoon storms

Tonight's Forecast:

Partly cloudy tonight with mild temperatures, generally in the 50s and 60s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 61; High: 89;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Saturday with a chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 64; High: 95;

It will be toasty on Saturday with partly cloudy conditions. An afternoon or evening thunderstorm is possible.

Canon City forecast: Low: 66; High: 91;

It will be very warm on Saturday with partly cloudy conditions. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 80;

It will be warm and partly cloudy on Saturday, with an afternoon thunderstorm possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 59; High: 84;

Partly cloudy and warm on Saturday with an afternoon or evening thunderstorm possible.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 90s;

It will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the low to upper 90s in the plains on Saturday. A few very isolated afternoon and evening storms are possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 62/61; High: 87/89;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Saturday. There is a chance of isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s;

In the mountain valleys, it will be a nice and warm Saturday with partly cloudy conditions and widely scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be a rinse and repeat forecast with similar temperatures and widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Next week, there won't be much change in temperatures with highs in the 70s to 90s. Thunderstorms will be possible Monday and Tuesday, and then we will dry out mid-week.

