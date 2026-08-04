TESSA aims to raise $150,000 through Pasta in the Park event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — TESSA, a Colorado Springs organization supporting domestic violence and sexual assault survivors, is preparing for its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Pasta in the Park will take place Saturday, Aug. 15, 6 p.m. at the Myron Stratton Home grounds on the southwest side of the city, the event includes a pasta cook-off, entertainment, and silent and live auctions.

TESSA says the fundraiser raises money for its highest-need programs, including legal support, rental assistance and safe housing. The organization serves more than 17,000 people every year. Unlike grant dollars, which dictate how money can be spent, TESSA said donations from the community allow them to allocate money to the highest need.

"In the past year we served over 17,000 people in our local community, those were people in need of support so these dollars again are going to serve those 17,000 people that are coming to TESSA. They're also going to support the 11,000 youth that we met through prevention education this past year, so those dollars can go so far to making a huge impact to our community," Anne Markely, CEO of TESSA said.

This year, Wings, formerly ENT Credit Union, is matching up to $20,000 in donations for the event. The fundraiser typically brings in more than $100,000, but Tessa's goal this year is to raise more than $150,000.

"Obviously we want everyone to thrive no matter what stage of life that they're in and part of that for us as a business is ensuring people are thriving financially. And Tessa steps in and really serves people at a critical time, when they are in a mode where they may not have anywhere else to turn," Annie Snead, Vice President of Community at Wings Credit Union said.

Tickets do need to purchased in advance, to purchase tickets, visit the following link: TESSA Pasta in the Park

Colorado Springs man held at Aurora ICE facility, separated from four-year-old son A man is working to get home to his son in Colorado Springs with special needs. He is currently detained at the ICE detention center in Aurora. Colorado Springs man held at Aurora ICE facility, separated from four-year-old son