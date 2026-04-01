Six finalists named for Colorado Springs city council seat, read their applications here

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Six candidates out of a field of 25 will be moving forward as Colorado Springs City Council selects someone to appoint to the District 2 seat.

The appointee will serve until the 2027 city election, then they could decided to run for the seat. The person who wins the 2027 election will serve until 2029, putting the seat back on the four-year election cycle for district specific city council seats.

The seat is vacant after Tom Bailey, who was elected in 2025 resigned after citizens collected enough signatures to trigger a recall election.

District 2 includes the city’s northern most neighborhoods.

Council members each voted on the candidates, any candidate receiving three votes was selected for an interview process which will take place on Monday, April 6. The appointee will be sworn in April 13.

News5 requested council’s votes on the applicants as well as their applications submitted to city council.

Each candidate was asked 10 questions ranging from whether they had the time to commit to council and how the city should handle issues like growth, and public safety. The candidates answers are below, in alphabetical order by last name.

Responses are directly from the application submitted by candidates; News5 did not edit any responses.

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