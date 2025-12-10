Pueblo D70 School Board member abruptly resigns

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A Pueblo District 70 School Board member abruptly resigned during Tuesday night's meeting.

"You know what? You’re getting your wish come true because I was planning on resigning anyway," Anne Ochs said during Tuesday's board meeting after a parent called on her to resign from her seat. Ochs was first elected to the board in 2021 and still had two years left on her current term.

The parent who spoke at Tuesday's meeting said Ochs voted to bring "Riverstone Academy" into Pueblo District 70 in late June. Riverstone Academy, which News5 has previously reported on, is a school with a Christian-focused curriculum. Riverstone Academy is overseen by Education ReEnvisioned BOCES, also known as "ERBOCES".

Ochs accepted a job with ERBOCES in June, she started in July. Ochs said during Tuesday night's meeting that she doesn't work with Riverstone Academy and didn't know Riverstone was one of the programs under ERBOCES.

She then resigned, the parent thanked her and the room broke out into applause. Oach then said, "I'm done, I'm out of here" , collected her things, and walked out.

In a statement to News5, District 70 said it received Ochs' resignation and is "taking the necessary steps to ensure a smooth transition. We remain focused on our responsibility to serve our students, staff and community."

News5 received Ochs' resignation letter through an open records request.

Pueblo District 70 Anne Ochs' resignation letter

News5 reached out to Ochs for comment, but the message was undeliverable. To watch the full Pueblo District 70 board meeting visit the following link: Pueblo D70 Meeting.

