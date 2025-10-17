Colorado's 'first public Christian school' faces state funding warning over religious curriculum

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A new school in School District 49 is facing scrutiny from the Colorado Department of Education (CDE) over whether its Christian-focused curriculum violates state requirements for public schools.

Riverstone Academy opened this fall, billing itself as Colorado's first public Christian school. The school promises a "Christian foundation" alongside academics, hands-on learning and classical values.

However, the state is warning that this type of curriculum could prevent the school from receiving public funding.

State questions school's sectarian nature

In a letter to District 49, CDE says Riverstone Academy is not meeting public school requirements, stating the school is "not operating in a nonsectarian nature."

You can read the letter below or by clicking here:

Nonsectarian means not involving or related to a specific religious sect or political group.

The letter went to District 49, but the district doesn't actually authorize Riverstone Academy. Education ReEnvisioned (ERBOCES) does. The group authorizes and supports schools and programs across the state.

Ken Witt, Executive Director ERBOCES, says the curriculum the school offers is their choice.

"They can choose their own curriculum as long as it meets Colorado academic standards. We ensure that our schools are conforming to Colorado requirements," said Witt.

Religious curriculum materials under scrutiny

The state says Riverstone's curriculum, according to the school's website, includes Masterbooks and Berean Builders, which they describe as "sectarian in nature."

"Yes, they use curriculum that has a religious framework. Some courses do, some do not. Berean Builders, I believe, is one of them, and Masterbooks is another," said Witt.

The issue is that public schools are generally required to be nonsectarian, according to CDE. But Witt argues denying Riverstone funding because its curriculum would violate federal protections.

"We're confident that the U.S. Constitution and federal law prohibit discrimination based on religion, and so, we're not going to discriminate based on religion," said Witt.

School board divided on church-state separation

At a District 49 school board meeting earlier in October, Board Treasurer Mike Heil questioned whether the school's model crosses the line between church and state.

"Eroding that separation of church and state is very concerning for us to be a partner in that. It does not sit well with me," said Heil.

But Board President Lori Thompson had a different view.

"Separation of church and state is not contained in the U.S. Constitution," said Thompson.

District reviewing state warning

When I reached out to the district, which handles funding for ERBOCES schools, the district sent a statement reading in part the following:

"We've received the letter from CDE and will respond once we've completed our review." School District 49

In its letter, CDE warned that unless Riverstone Academy complies with state law, its students may not count for public funding.

"Any pupils that D49 submits for funding from Riverstone Academy would not be eligible for funding," the letter states.

When I asked Witt what happens if that funding is denied, he said, "We'll cross those bridges when they come."

CDE says it's giving both District 49 and ERBOCES a chance to respond before making any further statements.

For now, the future of Riverstone Academy and whether public money can support a school with a Christian foundation remains under review.

Colorado Springs City Council approves resolution honoring Charlie Kirk Colorado Springs Councilmembers went back and forth Tuesday morning over whether October 14 should be recognized as a day of remembrance for Charlie Kirk. Colorado Springs City Council approves resolution honoring Charlie Kirk

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.