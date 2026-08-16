'Behind The Bars' hosts back-to-school event at Fuel & Iron

PUEBLO, Co. — As summer winds down and students prepare to return to the classroom, a local rap group is helping families get ready for the school year.

Behind The Bars hosted a back-to-school event at Fuel & Iron, bringing together community members for an afternoon of school-supply giveaways, backpacks, music and live entertainment.

Organizer Rico Moreno says the event was about more than just handing out supplies. It was a chance for people in the community to come together and support one another.

“It's good to see the community come together,” Moreno said.

Local artists also donated their time and talent to help make the event possible.

Moreno says the goal was to give families a fun way to wrap up the summer while showing them the community is there to support them as a new school year begins.

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