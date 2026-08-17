Back-to-school vaccines: What Colorado parents should know before the first day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co — For some families, making sure their child's vaccinations are up to date is routine. For others, it can come with questions about safety, requirements and what's best for their child.

Colorado requires students to have certain immunizations on record to attend school, unless they have an exemption or are in the process of catching up on their shots.

Dr. Mayer says vaccines help prevent diseases that can still spread in schools, including measles and pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

“The biggest reason for me as a medical doctor is to prevent the diseases they're designed to prevent, so that we don't see measles outbreaks and we don't see pertussis outbreaks.”But Mayer says parents who have questions shouldn't be afraid to ask them.

He says both parents who support vaccines and those who are hesitant are trying to do what they believe is best for their children, especially with so much conflicting information about vaccine safety.

His advice: talk openly with a trusted health care provider and ask questions before making a decision.

For local parent Summer Kehr, that conversation with her doctor made a difference when one of her children fell behind on vaccinations.

“I loved that my doctor was willing to talk with me and have an open mind and a dialogue about how it can be different for my family than it is for just the grid of requirements.”

For parents getting ready for the school year, checking their child's immunization records and talking with their health care provider can help make sure they're prepared for the first day.

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