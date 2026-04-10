Answering your questions: What's the wildest weather you've experienced in Colorado?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Ask anyone who's been here long enough about their wildest weather memory, and the answer likely won't surprise you.

To many Southern Colorado residents, it's going to the Bomb Cyclone of 2019.

The historic event occurred on March 13, 2019, leaving thousands of residents stranded in 80-100 winds, blowing snow, and near zero visibility.

Some higher elevation areas saw more than a foot of snow during the storm, with wind blown snow drifts covering windows and doors in parts of eastern El Paso County.

In our new Convos and Coffee segment, I join Tony Keith each week as we connect with viewers and chat about news, weather, and current events that matter most to them.

At Toastique in northern Colorado Springs this past week, we met Lily Adkins, who had this question for Meteorologist Alan Rose,



Listen to what Lily was curious about in the video player below

"What is the craziest weather you've seen since you've been here... I know what I've seen..."

I moved here just six months after that historic event, but in my 6-plus years in Southern Colorado, I've seen my fair share of wild and crazy weather.

A few memories stand out the most...

First to mind is one of several severe weather days, this one coming on August 5, 2023. That's when several funnel clouds were reported in El Paso County.

As multi Tornado Warnings came down that afternoon, I was eating lunch on North Academy Boulevard and spotted this funnel cloud to our north. Although there were no confirmed reports of a tornado that day, it will be remembered by many Southern Colorado residents.

Meteorologist Alan Rose Funnel cloud spotted over northern El Paso County from Colorado Springs — August 5, 2023

With more than 32" of snow annually in Colorado Springs, it can be hard to remember from one storm to the next, but two stand out to me.

The first was the northeastern Colorado blizzard, that occurred from March 13-14, 2021. This blizzard buried the northern parts of Colorado Springs up through Monument Hill with as much as 12-20" of snow. Gusts to 60 mph lead to severe snow drifts, especially in northern El Paso County.

We stayed at a hotel nearby the station to ensure coverage during the worst the blizzard, that hit over the weekend. I'll never forget driving home to my apartment that night off of Inerquest, having to navigate around snow drifts to get home. It was SCARY!

The other snowstorm that left a mark hit from March 13-15, 2024. The storm came five years to the day after the 2019 Bomb Cyclone and hit in two main waves, each delivering a healthy punch of snow, leaving roads difficult to navigate.

Watch: Looking Back at the 2019 Bomb Cyclone

On March 14, 2024, the Springs Airport saw 10.2" of snow, one of the biggest single-day snowfalls in decades.

The following day, parts of the Springs saw an additional 2-10" of snow, with 2.2" reported on March 15, 2024 at COS.

The same storm buried Teller County, the Front Range foothills, and southeastern mountains underneath feet of snow. A storm total report of 36" was observed in Woodland Park, and 42" in Divide. Black Forest and Monument Hill reports were in the 20-32" range.

Canon City's storm report was observed at 10-13". Severe reports in the Pueblo area fell in the 3-7" range.

Much like before in 2021, this storm sent me packing my bags and staying at a hotel for 2 nights this time so that I can report into work and help keep our viewers safe and informed.

Meteorologist Alan Rose The March 13-15, 2024 snowstorm left feet of snow in its wake in parts of Southern Colorado

Now it's your turn

What weather memories stand out the most to you?

Share your favorite or least favorite weather memories with us? On the website, click on the News 5 Community tab and upload your video, or email the weather team your weather memory at weather@koaa.com. Send us a video or photos in the gallery below.

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