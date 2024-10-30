A possible 18% increase to Pueblo utilities, now a chance for residents to weigh-in on the decision

PUEBLO — People in Pueblo and Cañon City might have to pay more for their electricity starting next year. Black Hills Energy has proposed an 18% rate increase over the next eight years.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is holding town hall meetings at Pueblo Memorial Hall to hear from the public about the proposed rate increase. Many people who live in Pueblo are worried about their bills going up.

Community invited to public comment hearings regarding Black Hills rate proposal

“It's just out of control, and literally something needs to be done about it,” said Mark Aliff, President of Pueblo City Council. “Another 18% on top of that seems egregious to say the least."

City leaders and long time Pueblo residents said they are against the Black Hills Energy 18% rate increase.

“That's going to make it hard for people to afford anything,” said Tommy Morley, a Pueblo resident. “Time you get through paying your bills and everything you're not going to have anything to eat because you have to have electricity to run your house."

“It does not matter if we have all the lights off like we do now the bill is still up high,” said Morley.

We took a look at their bill from Black Hills Energy.

“Here's one from August. I use $22.65 worth of energy and $134 bill. My delivery fee was $73.14,” said Barbara Morley, Tommy's wife.

What if that's going to increase by 18%?

“I'm not gonna be able to afford electric,” said Barbara.

They say this month, their bill is cheaper because they are not running the swamp cooler.

“That was a low bill in the summer. It's higher because we have to run that because we're so hot this summer,” said Barbara.

Tommy said they were afraid to turn on the air conditioning because of how much it costs ,and they use a gas stove instead of electric to keep their bill down.

“Even my dryer is a gas dryer,” said Tommy.

WHY IS THAT?

“Cause you can't afford electricity,” said Tommy.

Tommy and Barbara are not the only ones. Many people have expressed their concerns on Facebook if utilities were to increase my 18%.

“Everybody in our community is affected by this,” said Aliff. “The high electric rates in Pueblo are just crippling. These high rates just have an effect on every aspect of our community.”

He said an 18% increase would hurt families, business, and development in Pueblo.

“You're just taking that much more money out of a person's paycheck, you're taking that much more money out of the economy. How do you attract businesses to come to your community when their utility rates are one of the big expenses that they have, it just puts us at an extreme disadvantage,” Aliff said.

A Black Hills Energy spokesperson said the cost to provide services has gone up since 2016, which is the last time Black Hills changed its electric rates.

“So basically they're thinking that the cost of doing business and their expenses have gone up enough in the last six years that they need this rate increase,” said Aliff.

He is encouraging people to speak out against this rate increase at two town hall meetings happening this week.

“The Public Utility Commission is actually coming here and allowing the community three to five minutes to say how this rate increase is affecting them,” said Aliff.

Aliff said the Public Utilities Commission decides whether to approve the increase or not.

“So it's critical that the community, if they're affected by these high electric rates, have a chance to voice their displeasure with the way that the rates are here in Pueblo,” said Aliff.

The town hall meeting is being held at Pueblo Memorial Hall on Tuesday, October 29 and Wednesday, October 30 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The public is invited to come to the meeting and share their opinions on the rate increase.





