Community invited to public comment hearings regarding Black Hills rate proposal

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The Colorado Public Utilities Commission (PUC) is inviting the community to provide comments regarding the Blacks Hills Electric rate increase proposal.

The PUC says Black Hills is required to seek approval from them in order to increase customer rates. Black Hills is proposing an annual revenue increase of about $37 million.

PUC will be holding four public meetings for community members to provide comments on the proposed rate increase.

“The PUC is hosting these meetings in communities to hear directly the unique needs and perspectives of Black Hills’ ratepayers,” said PUC Director Rebecca White. “Public input is a critical part of the Commission’s process to review Black Hills’ proposal.”

PUC says a decision is expected to be made in March 2025. For more information about this proposal, visit the PUC's website.

Below is a list of when and where the meetings will be held:



Tuesday, October 29: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pueblo Memorial Hall

Wednesday, October 30: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pueblo Memorial Hall

Tuesday, November 19: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cañon City Council Chambers

Thursday, December 5: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Virtual Meeting. Click here to register.

If you are unable to attend any of the meetings, you can call (303)869-3490 or email dora_puc_website@state.co.us.

___





"How Do You Stop It?" Windows At Pueblo Business Continually Shot Out Business owners in Pueblo are concerned about recent vandalism Downtown. They say several shops along North Santa Fe Avenue have had their windows broken including The Great Divide Ski, Bike, and Hike. Windows at Pueblo business shot out and shattered for the third time this month

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.