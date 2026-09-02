50 artists stitch their visions of Colorado into one canvas quilt at the State Fair

PUEBLO, CO — Quilts have been telling stories for generations. At this year’s Colorado State Fair, that tradition is being used to capture Colorado at a historic moment.

As Colorado celebrates 150 years of statehood and the United States marks 250 years, the Colorado Fifty Artist Canvas “Quilt” is bringing together 50 perspectives of the Centennial State.

Each participating artist received a blank canvas and the freedom to decide what Colorado meant to them. The finished canvases were then stitched together, creating one collaborative piece filled with different landscapes, wildlife, communities and personal memories.

“No two canvases look the same, and that’s the point,” contributing artist Claudia Morris said.

Morris painted Hardscrabble Canyon, located west of Pueblo along Highway 96. She grew up in the canyon and chose to capture its stone formations, aspens, conifers and flowing creek.

“I love Hardscrabble Canyon, and it’s close to my heart,” Morris said. “I wanted to share it with Colorado. That this is a sacred place, and may we always keep it sacred.”

Morris said the canyon will naturally change over time. Its stone will erode, its trees will change and wildfires or other natural events could alter the landscape. Her canvas preserves the place as she remembers it now.

“I had to capture it for history,” she said.

The project follows the spirit of a traditional quilt, but it is not made from fabric squares. Instead, individual painted canvases are physically joined to create a single installation.

Morris said making the artwork by hand gives every canvas a personal quality that cannot be separated from its creator.

“By hand, by real people, by real inspiration from a person’s inner eye and hand,” Morris said. “It could only be done by a brush and a hand—by a brush, a hand, a vision and a heart.”

Before arriving at the State Fair, it was displayed at the 3rd Street Gallery in Westcliffe as part of an exhibition celebrating Colorado’s landscapes, communities and creative energy.

The quilt is now displayed inside the Colorado Building at the State Fair. Fair officials say it represents Colorado’s history and heritage through perspectives from different regions and cultures across the state.

After its journey through Colorado, Morris said the quilt is expected to go on permanent display at the Fremont Center for the Arts in Cañon City.

She hopes someone looking at it decades from now will wonder about the artists, the places they painted and whether those places still exist.

“Where is that place? I’m going to go see it, and I hope it’s there,” Morris said.

Even if the landscape has changed, Morris said the canvas will preserve a piece of what was there and could encourage future generations to protect the Colorado they inherit.

“May it inspire us to preserve the greatest part of Colorado,” she said.

The 2026 Colorado State Fair continues through Sept. 7 at 1001 Beulah Ave. in Pueblo.

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