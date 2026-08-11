Work resumes on 8th Street bridge over Fountain Creek in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Crews are resuming work on the 8th Street bridge over Fountain Creek after a spring delay caused by newly discovered structural damage.

The right southbound lane of the bridge closed Monday, Aug. 10, for approximately eight weeks. Crews will first position materials and equipment before removing the railing, sidewalk and bridge deck on the west side of the bridge.

Work on the bridge was paused this spring after the project team discovered additional damage on the west side of the structure. The damage required additional engineering and design work before construction could resume.

Ryan Phipps, City of Colorado Springs City Engineering Program Manager, said the delay was tied to material availability.

"Work on the 8th Street bridge was temporarily paused while the contractor secured the materials needed to continue the bridge rehabilitation," Phipps said. "The new bridge construction only impacts one southbound lane over the bridge for the next 7-8 weeks. Work elsewhere along the 8th Street corridor has continued during that time, including installation of the new water main. With the necessary bridge materials secured, crews are now resuming bridge work while construction continues between Costilla Street and Motor City Drive."

Learn more about the work in the video player below

South of the bridge, motorists should continue to expect intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts between Costilla Street and Motor City Drive while crews install and connect a new 24-inch water main beneath the roadway. One lane remains open in each direction during this phase of construction. Trucks accessing Lower Gold Camp Road are encouraged to use 21st Street to avoid turning restrictions through the work zone.

Access to local businesses remains open and clearly marked.

Brett Finkelstein, owner of Impact Sports Cards, said the ongoing construction has become routine for his business.

"To me, it's just a normal part of our business here," Finkelstein said.

Finkelstein said his business has stayed in contact with the city throughout the project.

"We've been in close communication with the city and the landlord here to make sure what's happening and when, and to make sure we have entryways," Finkelstein said.

"I'm not concerned, it's been on and off for several months now," Finkelstein said.

Area resident Corey King acknowledged the disruption but said the work is needed.

"It's a necessary inconvenience, but it needs to be done," King said.

King noted that transit riders should be aware of changes in the area.

"They did move bus stops because of it, so you have to be aware where the bus stop is," King said.

The 8th Street corridor project addresses infrastructure and mobility needs between Fountain Creek and Motor City Drive. More than 30,000 vehicles use the road daily. It serves as an important link to businesses and neighborhoods southwest of Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 24.

The project is funded by PPRTA and was approved by voters in 2012. Initial design work revealed that, in addition to road improvements, the corridor needed significant infrastructure upgrades, including drainage improvements, safer multimodal access, increased bridge capacity and a new water main.

Motorists should plan for extra travel time, slow down and use caution in the work zone. For the latest project information and construction updates, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/8thStreet and sign up for email or text alerts.

