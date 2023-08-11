Which cities are best for renters with families?

When it comes to raising a family, finding a quality community to live in is a top concern. There are more than 68 million renters living with family and children in the country, according to RentCafe, a website dedicated to renter issues and research. RentCafe recently studied nearly 140 cities in the U.S. to see what they could offer renters with children.

In analyzing metrics such as cost of living, availability of family-sized apartments, school quality and things to do with children, the South came up on top.

Here are the top 10 cities in the Best Places for Renter Families 2023, according to RentCafe.

1. Plano, Texas.

A balance of urban and suburban life, high-quality schools and spacious apartments makes this city No. 1, researchers say.

2. Scottsdale, Arizona.

This desert city offers upscale living, views and over 330 sunny days a year.

3. Arlington, Virginia.

This is a history-rich city with an excellent economy.

4. Sunnyvale, California.

Right in the heart of Silicon Valley, offering diverse kid-friendly activities and top schools.

5. Marietta, Georgia.

An Atlanta suburb with a low cost of living and large apartments.

6. Austin, Texas.

The Texas city is a cultural hub with a vibrant entertainment scene.

7. Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Leads in cost of living, blending small-town charm with family apartments.

8. Raleigh, North Carolina.

It’s a busy college town with a thriving science corridor.

9. Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The area has dense forestation and a thriving cultural scene.

10. Round Rock, Texas.

Known as the “Sports Capital of Texas,” it's a place for active families.

