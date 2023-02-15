Winter Blog: More daytime accumulation, stronger afternoon winds

A Winter Storm moved into Colorado Tuesday night with more snow to fall this afternoon. Follow this blog for forecast updates and snow reports from the First Alert 5 Weather Team.

Quick Forecast:



Snow will increase in coverage today, expanding east after sunrise.

The heaviest snow will fall south of Highway 50, especially in the Wet Mountains, Sangre De Cristos, and along the Raton Mesa.

Wind speeds will steadily increase today with 12 pm gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range.

Temperatures will steadily decrease through the afternoon with wind chills in the single digits and negatives by lunchtime.

Snow will stop falling tonight with air temperatures falling into the single digits by Thursday morning. Wind chills will vary from -5 to -20 across the region.

Current Conditions:

Snow Totals:

Storm reports will update through the morning, but as of 3 am, we only have a few reports from the Pikes Peak Region.

A measurement of 4.2" at the Colorado Springs airport broke a daily snowfall record Tuesday night.

