Winter Blog: More daytime accumulation, stronger afternoon winds

Winter Storm Update
Posted at 2:47 AM, Feb 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-15 05:04:26-05

A Winter Storm moved into Colorado Tuesday night with more snow to fall this afternoon. Follow this blog for forecast updates and snow reports from the First Alert 5 Weather Team.

Quick Forecast:

  • Snow will increase in coverage today, expanding east after sunrise.
  • The heaviest snow will fall south of Highway 50, especially in the Wet Mountains, Sangre De Cristos, and along the Raton Mesa.
  • Wind speeds will steadily increase today with 12 pm gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range.
  • Temperatures will steadily decrease through the afternoon with wind chills in the single digits and negatives by lunchtime.
  • Snow will stop falling tonight with air temperatures falling into the single digits by Thursday morning. Wind chills will vary from -5 to -20 across the region.

Current Conditions:

Snow Totals:
Storm reports will update through the morning, but as of 3 am, we only have a few reports from the Pikes Peak Region.

A measurement of 4.2" at the Colorado Springs airport broke a daily snowfall record Tuesday night.
___________

Resources:

