Winter Blog: More daytime accumulation, stronger afternoon winds

A Winter Storm moved into Colorado Tuesday night with more snow to fall this afternoon. Follow this blog for forecast updates and snow reports from the First Alert 5 Weather Team.
Quick Forecast:
- Snow will increase in coverage today, expanding east after sunrise.
- The heaviest snow will fall south of Highway 50, especially in the Wet Mountains, Sangre De Cristos, and along the Raton Mesa.
- Wind speeds will steadily increase today with 12 pm gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range.
- Temperatures will steadily decrease through the afternoon with wind chills in the single digits and negatives by lunchtime.
- Snow will stop falling tonight with air temperatures falling into the single digits by Thursday morning. Wind chills will vary from -5 to -20 across the region.
Current Conditions:
Snow Totals:
Storm reports will update through the morning, but as of 3 am, we only have a few reports from the Pikes Peak Region.
A measurement of 4.2" at the Colorado Springs airport broke a daily snowfall record Tuesday night.
