Severe weather strikes eastern Colorado Friday, several tornadoes reported

COLORADO (KOAA) — Severe weather struck eastern Colorado Friday with several tornado reports between Logan, Washington and Cheyenne Counties.

According to a tornado report to the National Weather Service, a "trained spotter reported damage to two silo and a few trees near Highway 6 and County Road R" in Washington County. Also, a "report of damage to a home... with no injuries reported" in Washington County.

Tornado earlier near Kit Carson https://t.co/etBxthVk2M — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) May 24, 2025

The severe weather also brought hail to northeastern and eastern Colorado. You can view hail reports in Washington, Logan, Cheyenne and Weld Counties below:

