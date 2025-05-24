Severe weather strikes eastern Colorado Friday, several tornadoes reported

COLORADO (KOAA) — Severe weather struck eastern Colorado Friday with several tornado reports between Logan, Washington and Cheyenne Counties.
According to a tornado report to the National Weather Service, a "trained spotter reported damage to two silo and a few trees near Highway 6 and County Road R" in Washington County. Also, a "report of damage to a home... with no injuries reported" in Washington County.
The severe weather also brought hail to northeastern and eastern Colorado. You can view hail reports in Washington, Logan, Cheyenne and Weld Counties below:
