Watch Now
WeatherWeather Science

Actions

Severe weather strikes eastern Colorado Friday, several tornadoes reported

Severe weather struck eastern Colorado Friday with several tornado reports between Logan, Washington and Cheyenne Counties.
Kit Carson Tornado
Posted
and last updated

COLORADO (KOAA) — Severe weather struck eastern Colorado Friday with several tornado reports between Logan, Washington and Cheyenne Counties.

Tornado Report 5.23.25

According to a tornado report to the National Weather Service, a "trained spotter reported damage to two silo and a few trees near Highway 6 and County Road R" in Washington County. Also, a "report of damage to a home... with no injuries reported" in Washington County.

The severe weather also brought hail to northeastern and eastern Colorado. You can view hail reports in Washington, Logan, Cheyenne and Weld Counties below:

CO Hail Reports

____

Have a question or story idea you would like the First Alert 5 Weather team to consider? Email: weather@koaa.com

___



The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced

The Secretary of the Air Force will be this year's speaker at next week's Air Force Academy graduation.

The United States Air Force Academy graduation commencement speaker announced

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community