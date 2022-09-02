September is here! When you can expect Fall weather in Colorado

Fall lovers rejoice, September is here! But, just how far are we from crisp, cool days and sweater weather?

Well, the Autumnal Equinox happens at 7:03 pm on September 22nd, 2022.

The mountains will begin showing their fall colors well before the equinox. But, here on the I-25 urban corridor and the plains, you may have to wait another month for temperatures to significantly cool down.

Average First Freeze

The average first freeze is October 7th in Denver, October 1st in Colorado Springs, and October 8th in Pueblo. The earliest recorded first freeze in Colorado Springs was on September 1st, 1911, and on September 9th, 2020 in Pueblo.

Although the high country is already seeing freezing overnight temperatures. Summer is short in Leadville, CO at 10,151 feet. They saw their last freeze of the season on June 25th, and the first freeze of this season on August 29th.

The shorter days and cold nights help to turn the leaves in the mountains. Want to start planning your fall color road trip? Check out our ultimate Colorado fall color guide.

Average First Snow

Denver's average first measurable (0.1") snow is October 18th, October 26th in Colorado Springs, and November 6th in Pueblo. The earliest measurable snow in Colorado Springs was September 3, 1961, and the earliest "dusting" or less than 0.1" was September 2, 1961. In Pueblo, the earliest measurable snow in Pueblo was September 9, 2020, and the earliest dusting was September 8, 2020.

_____

