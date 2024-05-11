Powerful solar storm may produce northern lights, disrupt power in Colorado

You will be able to see the Northern Lights in Colorado this weekend, if you know where and when to look. The most powerful solar geomagnetic storms in two decades is currently slamming into Earth at one million miles per hour. On Friday afternoon, NASA scientists confirmed the first of several rounds of solar energy had arrived. As of 5:30PM MDT on Friday, G5 solar storm conditions were observed, on a 5-point scale with G5 being highest. The National Weather Service's Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Warning as a result: widespread impacts are expected.

The last G5 event occurred over 20 years ago in October of 2003. In addition to producing the Northern Lights, this severe solar storm is a big issue for our electronics and utility companies. Cell phone towers, GPS and weather satellites, and even our power grid will all be impacted - and our utility and related infrastructure companies are taking steps to ensure everything continues to function smoothly. Here's everything you need to know: the science, the aurora forecast, and the potential electronics issues and history.

SOLAR STORM SCIENCE

We get weather in space. The Sun has a magnetic field. Because of that, and because the sun is made of plasma...the Sun emits a constant stream of charged particles called the solar wind.

These particles move around a million miles per hour. At that speed, you could go from Colorado Springs to Denver in less than a second. But, because the Sun is 93 million miles away...it typically takes 3 to 3.5 days for these particles to reach us.

Sometimes, the sun's magnetic field gets tangled like a twisted and stretched rubber band. Eventually, the band snaps, releasing a lot of particles all at once. This is called a Coronal Mass Ejection.

The bigger the snap, the more particles get sent off. If the band snap happens to be facing Earth, the particles hit Earth's magnetic field, and atmosphere, and produce a solar storm. These storms are more common at certain points in the solar cycle.

You may have heard of sunspots before - small dots on the sun that look dark (viewed from special telescopes). These are regions where the magnetic field has become twisted. Although they're called spots - they're massive. A sunspot currently facing Earth is 17 times the size of the entire planet. It's that sunspot that produced not one, or two, but five large CMEs in the last few days. At least two of those were sent directly toward Earth. The first was released on May 8th, and arrived Friday afternoon. It is producing the mega-solar storm we're experiencing. But, with another CME on the way, a long and unusually powerful period of solar impacts are likely.

THE NORTHERN LIGHTS

The Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, occurs frequently in the Arctic Circle. When the charged particles from the Sun arrive on Earth, our magnetic field funnel the particles to the poles, creating an incredible light show as the particles hit gases in our upper atmosphere, which produces colorful light. Typically, the aurora isn't visible in Colorado because we're too far south. When a solar storm arrives, it disrupts Earth's magnetic field. This is measured with the Kp index.

Kp 3 - Normal

- Normal Kp 5 - Minor Storm

- Minor Storm Kp 7 - Moderate Storm

- Moderate Storm Kp 9 - Major Storm

Indexes of 5 and above are considered a Solar Storm. The storm impacting us tonight, is a Kp9 - maxing out the scale. This is extremely rare.

VIEWING TIPS

Go North. The Aurora is more visible the farther North you go. To matter - you'd be best off heading to northern Colorado Get high, away from lights, and find a place with a clear and unobstructed view to the north. If you can get into the mountains, where we're not expecting clouds and rain (e.g. the northern mountains), that's a good option. Use your phone or a camera with a long exposure. If you can't see the lights with your eyes, your phone camera might.

FORECAST

Generally speaking - the farther north you go, the better everything gets. Aurora conditions are more likely and will be higher in the sky, and clouds will be reduced. It's a great evening to be in Fort Collins or Steamboat Springs! But, even in Colorado Springs, with a Kp 9 you might see it. But again, dark locations with a clear view to the north will do best - so Peyton and the darker areas on the U.S. 24 East corridor will have the best chances.

THE DOWNSIDE

Because these charged particles are similar to the ones used by our power grids, radio antennas, cell phone towers, and GPS and communications satellites, they're affecting those systems. Our utility companies, and other critical infrastructure operators are working hard to protect vulnerable systems right now. Nonetheless, with a storm of this magnitude - we may see impacts. Historically, G5 storms have caused power outages and radio blackouts. That said, many people are working very hard, to ensure continued operation of our critical infrastructure.

